Menomonee Falls TJ Maxx theft; police seek to ID, locate 5 women

Menomonee Falls police are asking for the public's help to identify five women they say stole nearly $2,000 in merchandise from the TJ Maxx on Falls Parkway.

Officials say on Sunday, Sept. 3, the five women entered the TJ Maxx, selected $1,969.54 worth of merchandise and fled the store without payment.

The suspect vehicle involved in this incident is a black Chevrolet Impala with a known license plate.

If anyone has information on this theft, or is able to identify the suspects, they are urged to contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700 and reference case #23-022462.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers through stopcrimewaukesha.com.