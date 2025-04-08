Menomonee Falls TJ Maxx retail theft; $800+ stolen, 2 men sought

article

The Menomonee Falls Police Department is looking for two people in connection with a retail theft that occurred on March 21 at TJ Maxx.

Retail theft

What we know:

According to police, at approximately 7:55 p.m. two men entered TJ Maxx and selected $835.50 of children’s merchandise. The suspects then stashed the items in another clothing aisle before concealing them in a laundry basket.

Police say the suspect wearing the black jacket exited the store with the laundry basket without attempting to pay for the items

Menomonee Falls Police Department is attempting to identify the two suspects.

What you can do:

If anyone can identify the suspects, please contact Officer Paulson at 262-532-8700 regarding case 25-007944.