Menomonee Falls theft; wallet stolen from Froedtert Health Clinic

The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating a theft that happened at Froedtert Health Clinic on Town Hall Road. It happened on Oct. 7.

According to police, around 3:40 p.m. a woman entered Froedtert Health Clinic and stole an employee’s wallet from an employee area and later fraudulently used numerous bank cards at a nearby Walmart.

The suspect appears to be wearing hospital scrubs, but may not be an employee of Froedtert. The suspect was seen on video surveillance attempting to the use the cards.

The suspect was driving a rented, newer model blue or gray Nissan Murano with blue Tennessee plates on the vehicle.

If you are able to identify the suspect or have any other pertinent information please contact Officer Lorenz with the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700.