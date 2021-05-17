Expand / Collapse search

Menomonee Falls Best Buy theft: Vacuum, NEST products stolen

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Police are investigating a retail theft that occurred at Best Buy in Menomonee Falls on Thursday afternoon, May 13. 

Officials say the suspect stole $1,049.97 worth of merchandise from Best Buy. That included a Dyson vacuum cleaner and multiple NEST products. 

The suspect is described as having black hair and a beard, approximately 5’10" to 6’ tall, weighing between 150 lbs.  and 180 lbs., between 20-30 years old, and wearing a black polo shirt and ripped faded blue jeans. 

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call Menomonee Falls police at 262-532-8700.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App store or Google Play.

