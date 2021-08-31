Menomonee Falls theft suspects sought; didn't pay for $111 in groceries

article

Menomonee Falls police are asking for the public's help to identify two people suspected of theft at the Woodman's Food Market on Highway 145.

The retail theft happened at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 31. The two suspects left without paying for $111.89 worth of groceries, officials say.

The suspects are described as:

Female, Black, wearing black shorts and a black hoodie sweatshirt

Male, Black, wearing pink pants and a pink hoodie with "Rugrats" on the front

Officials say the suspects were riding in a red Chevy Aveo with Wisconsin license AHW-7429.

If you have information that can help identify the suspects, you are urged to contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700.



To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.

