Menomonee Falls theft investigation; police say woman stole wallet

By
Published  May 21, 2025 5:31pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
The Brief

    • Police in Menomonee Falls need help to identify a theft suspect.
    • Officials said the woman pictured in this post stole a person's wallet inside the Rogan's Shoes store on Appleton Avenue on Friday, May 16.
    • The suspect was captured on camera.

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are asking for the public's help to identify and locate a woman accused of stealing a wallet from a victim.

Theft case

What we know:

Police say the suspect stole the wallet, which included cash and a bank card, on Friday, May 16 at a Rogan's Shoes store on Appleton Avenue. 

The suspect left the store on foot in an unknown direction, officials said.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Menomonee Falls police at 262-532-8700 and refer to case #25-011912. 

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Menomonee Falls Police Department.

