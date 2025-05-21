Menomonee Falls theft investigation; police say woman stole wallet
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are asking for the public's help to identify and locate a woman accused of stealing a wallet from a victim.
What we know:
Police say the suspect stole the wallet, which included cash and a bank card, on Friday, May 16 at a Rogan's Shoes store on Appleton Avenue.
The suspect left the store on foot in an unknown direction, officials said.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Menomonee Falls police at 262-532-8700 and refer to case #25-011912.
To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Menomonee Falls Police Department.