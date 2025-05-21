Menomonee Falls theft investigation; police say woman stole wallet

article

The Brief Police in Menomonee Falls need help to identify a theft suspect. Officials said the woman pictured in this post stole a person's wallet inside the Rogan's Shoes store on Appleton Avenue on Friday, May 16. The suspect was captured on camera.



Menomonee Falls police are asking for the public's help to identify and locate a woman accused of stealing a wallet from a victim.

Theft case

What we know:

Police say the suspect stole the wallet, which included cash and a bank card, on Friday, May 16 at a Rogan's Shoes store on Appleton Avenue.

The suspect left the store on foot in an unknown direction, officials said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Menomonee Falls police at 262-532-8700 and refer to case #25-011912.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.