Menomonee Falls theft from building; Kwik Trip employee’s wallet stolen

article

Menomonee Falls police are trying to find the suspect involved in a theft that happened on April 26.

What we know:

According to police, at 11:39 a.m., an unknown male suspect entered Kwik Trip on Silver Spring Drive and proceeded to the employee break area. Once there, the suspect entered an unlocked locker and stole an employee’s wallet.

The suspect then ran from the store, entered a U-Haul rental van with unknown plates, and fled the scene.

What you can do:

If anyone has any information on this suspect, please contact Officer Naker at 262-532-8700 regarding MFPD Case #25-010069.