Menomonee Falls Target theft, woman sought
article
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are looking for a woman who stole more than $400 worth of merchandise from Target on Shady Lane.
According to police, the theft occurred around 3 p.m. on Jan. 22.
The stolen merchandise, totaling $460.99, included blankets and sheets, along with other items.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
The woman is described as wearing a black/blue sweater and a black face covering.
She left in a 2005 Black Ford Taurus with Wisconsin license plate number ALR 1026.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Menomonee Falls police at 262-532-8700 or Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505.
Advertisement