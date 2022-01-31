Expand / Collapse search

Menomonee Falls Target theft, woman sought

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are looking for a woman who stole more than $400 worth of merchandise from Target on Shady Lane.

According to police, the theft occurred around 3 p.m. on Jan. 22.

The stolen merchandise, totaling $460.99, included blankets and sheets, along with other items.

The woman is described as wearing a black/blue sweater and a black face covering.

She left in a 2005 Black Ford Taurus with Wisconsin license plate number ALR 1026.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Menomonee Falls police at 262-532-8700 or Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505.

