Menomonee Falls Target theft, police seek suspect

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Menomonee Falls Target theft suspect

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department has asked the public for help identifying a Target theft suspect. The crime happened Friday, Nov. 12 around 5 p.m.

According to police, the unknown suspect performed a "shopping cart push-out" theft of miscellaneous items and made no attempt to pay at the store near County Line Road and Appleton Avenue.

The suspect fled in a white minivan; police said it may be a Dodge Caravan with left-rear bumper damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 262-532-8700; to remain anonymous, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers at 888-441-5505, stopcrimewaukesha.com or the P3 app.

