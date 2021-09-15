Expand / Collapse search

Menomonee Falls Target theft: Police seek help to ID suspects

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are seeking the public's help to identify suspects who they say stole from the Target on Shady Lane on Wednesday, Sept. 8.

Officials say the four stole nearly $500 worth of merchandise on that Wednesday evening. 

The suspects left in a silver sedan, possibly a newer model Ford Explorer with unknown registration. 

One female suspect has been identified. 

Anyone with information regarding the pictured suspects is asked to contact MFPD Officer Hildenbrand reference case #21-026886.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, or through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.

