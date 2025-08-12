Menomonee Falls Target theft; police seek female suspect
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are asking for the public's help to identify a Target theft suspect.
What we know:
Officials said it was around 6:07 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 11, when police responded to the Target on Shady Lane for a theft. A female suspect took a wallet from a customer's shopping cart without their consent.
The suspect was seen driving a new model black Jeep Cherokee.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700.
The Source: The Menomonee Falls Police Department