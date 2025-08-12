Menomonee Falls Target theft; police seek female suspect

article

The Brief Menomonee Falls police are asking for the public's help to identify a Target theft suspect from Monday, Aug. 11. A female suspect took a wallet from a customer's shopping cart without their consent. The suspect was seen driving a new model black Jeep Cherokee.



What we know:

Officials said it was around 6:07 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 11, when police responded to the Target on Shady Lane for a theft. A female suspect took a wallet from a customer's shopping cart without their consent.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700.