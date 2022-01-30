Menomonee Falls Target theft, man wanted

article

Menomonee Falls police are looking for a man who stole more than $1,000 worth of merchandise from Target on Shady Lane.

The theft happened on Jan. 22 around 1:30 p.m.

According to police, the man stole two Shark vacuums, an LG soundbar and an RCA projector; the items valued at $1,059.66.

He fled in a dark green Jeep Liberty with an unreadable license plate number.

He's described as a Black male wearing a red jacket, black baseball cap and white face covering.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Menomonee Falls police at 262-532-8700 or Waukesha County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-441-5505.