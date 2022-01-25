Expand / Collapse search

Menomonee Falls Target theft, man sought

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are looking for a man who stole from Target on Shady Lane on Jan. 18.

According to police, the man left the store in a red Honda Odyssey minivan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Menomonee Falls police. 

