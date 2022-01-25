Menomonee Falls Target theft, man sought

article
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are looking for a man who stole from Target on Shady Lane on Jan. 18.
According to police, the man left the store in a red Honda Odyssey minivan.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Menomonee Falls police.
