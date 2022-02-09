Expand / Collapse search

Menomonee Falls Target theft, $600+ worth of video games stolen

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating a retail theft that happened at Target on Tuesday, Feb. 8. It happened around 9:15 a.m. 

According to police, a white male exited the store with $699.89 worth of video games without attempting payment. The subject used a magnetic key to remove the games from their display. 

The subject left the area in a gray 2004 Saturn Ion four-door with Wisconsin registration ANG-6251.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Menomonee Falls police at 262-532-8700 or Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505.

