Menomonee Falls Target theft, $150+ worth of merchandise stolen

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 6:36AM
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department has asked the public for help identifying Target theft suspects. The crime happened Friday, Dec. 3 around 4:30 p.m. 

According to police, two unknown female suspects stole $151.42 worth of merchandise without attempting to make payment. The suspects left in an unknown dark-colored sedan with unknown registration.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact MFPD Officer Ken Kaiser at 262-532-8700 regarding MFPD Case #21-035477.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com , or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.

