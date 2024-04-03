Menomonee Falls Target theft; woman sought

article

Menomonee Falls police are looking for a woman who stole from the Target on Shady Lane on Tuesday, April 2.

According to police, the woman left the store in a silver Toyota Prius.

Police say the suspect is approximately 20 years old, 5’5" tall, 120 pounds, with brown shoulder-length hair. She was wearing eyeglasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Menomonee Falls police at 262-532-8700.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com , or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.