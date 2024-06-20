Menomonee Falls Target attempted theft; 2 men, woman sought by police

article

Menomonee Falls police are asking for the public's help to identify three people who they say attempted to shoplift nearly $2,000 worth of merchandise from the Target on Shady Lane on June 15.

Officials say around 8:15 p.m. on that Saturday, three suspects entered the Target and "collaboratively bypassed all points of sale with $1948.25 worth of merchandise, which was ultimately recovered by Target Loss Prevention employees."

All three suspects fled the scene just before 9 p.m. – in a silver newer-model sedan with dark window tint.

The female suspect is described as having a medium build, wearing a black, long-sleeve shirt, blue skirt, and black sandals.

The first male suspect is described as having a thin build with a beard and mustache, wearing a black t-shirt with "good vibes" printed on it, gray pants, black shoes, and a black and red hat.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The second male suspect is described as having a heavy build with a mustache, wearing a white t-shirt, ripped blue jeans, white and black Jordan 11 sneakers, and a red baseball hat.

If you can identify any of the suspects or have had similar incidents, you are urged to contact Menomonee Falls police at 262-532-8700.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers through the website at stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.