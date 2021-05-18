Menomonee Falls student had gun, police say

A high school student in Menomonee Falls was arrested for having a gun at school, police said.

The 19-year-old student was attending Quest Alternative, an alternative high school program.

School district officials notified police that a student may be in possession of a handgun and police met with school officials, quickly locating a handgun and arresting the student.

An investigation is ongoing.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android