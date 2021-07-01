Menomonee Falls Ross theft suspect took $500 in merchandise

article

The Menomonee Falls Police Department is searching for a suspect believed to be involved in a pair of thefts from a Ross Dress for Less.

Police said the incident happened on June 14 and June 15 at the store on Falls Parkway. The female suspect took approximately $500 worth of merchandise.

The suspect left in a black minivan, possibly a Mazda, with an unknown temporary plate in the back window.

Anyone with information on these or similar incidents with this vehicle is asked to contact police at 262-532-8700 and reference cases 21-017651 and 21-017652.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 888-441-5505, online at stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the P3 phone app.

