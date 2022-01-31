Menomonee Falls ROSS credit fraud, woman sought

article

Menomonee Falls police are looking for a woman who took a credit card at ROSS Dress for Less on Falls Parkway and made a fraudulent purchase.

According to police, on the afternoon of Dec. 10, the victim mistakenly left the card in a card reader at the store. The next person in line then took the card out of the reader and used it to make a fraudulent purchase before leaving the store with the card.

She's described as Black, with long, brown hair, wearing a heavy, bright orange jacket, dark pants and a white face covering.

She left in a gray van with no plates.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Menomonee Falls police at 262-532-8700 or Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505.