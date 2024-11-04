Menomonee Falls retail theft at Woodman’s; suspect takes $235 in items
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Village of Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating a retail theft that occurred at Woodman’s Food Market.
The theft happened just after 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 9.
The male suspect has light facial hair, and long braided hair pulled into a ponytail. He is approximately 5’10" to 6’02" in height, 25–35 years of age and weighs approximately 240 pounds.
He was wearing a black baseball cap, black t-shirt, black sweatpants, black socks and red slides.
Police said the suspect pushed a shopping cart of merchandise out of the store, making no attempt at payment. Over $500 was recovered by employees. However, the suspect was able to flee the scene with approximately $235 in various items.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call MFPD at 262-532-8700.