Menomonee Falls retail theft at Woodman’s; suspect takes $235 in items

article

The Brief The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating a retail theft that occurred at Woodman’s Food Market, with the suspect taking more than $235 from the scene in various items. The theft happened just after 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 9. Anyone with information is encouraged to call MFPD at 262-532-8700.



The Village of Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating a retail theft that occurred at Woodman’s Food Market.

The theft happened just after 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 9.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The male suspect has light facial hair, and long braided hair pulled into a ponytail. He is approximately 5’10" to 6’02" in height, 25–35 years of age and weighs approximately 240 pounds.

He was wearing a black baseball cap, black t-shirt, black sweatpants, black socks and red slides.

Police said the suspect pushed a shopping cart of merchandise out of the store, making no attempt at payment. Over $500 was recovered by employees. However, the suspect was able to flee the scene with approximately $235 in various items.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call MFPD at 262-532-8700.