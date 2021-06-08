Menomonee Falls theft suspect sought

article

Menomonee Falls police are investigating a retail theft from TerraSol Dispensary on Main Street on May 22.

Officials say the suspect took approximately $187 worth of merchandise without attempting payment. He left in a maroon Dodge Caravan with a Florida license plate.

Anyone with information or similar incidents with this vehicle is urged to contact Menomonee Falls police at 262-532-8700.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.