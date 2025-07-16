Menomonee Falls retail theft; police seek public's help to ID suspect

article

Menomonee Falls are asking for the public's help to identify a retail theft suspect.

Retail theft and police chase

What we know:

Officials said it was just after 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 3, when police responded to the Kohl's department store on Appleton Avenue for a retail theft.

When officers arrived, the suspect vehicle was located leaving the store's parking lot – and a police chase was initiated. That chase was subsequently terminated.

Recognize him?

What you can do:

If you recognize the man pictured above, you are urged to call the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers or you can use the P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.