Menomonee Falls retail theft; police seek public's help to ID suspect
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls are asking for the public's help to identify a retail theft suspect.
Retail theft and police chase
What we know:
Officials said it was just after 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 3, when police responded to the Kohl's department store on Appleton Avenue for a retail theft.
When officers arrived, the suspect vehicle was located leaving the store's parking lot – and a police chase was initiated. That chase was subsequently terminated.
Recognize him?
What you can do:
If you recognize the man pictured above, you are urged to call the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700.
To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers or you can use the P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Menomonee Falls Police Department.