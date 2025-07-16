Expand / Collapse search

Menomonee Falls retail theft; police seek public's help to ID suspect

By
Published  July 16, 2025 12:06pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

The Brief

    • Menomonee Falls police are working to identify a man they say stole from a Kohl's department store.
    • The crime happened on Thursday afternoon, July 3.
    • Police chased the man's vehicle after he fled the parking lot – but that chase was terminated.

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls are asking for the public's help to identify a retail theft suspect.

Retail theft and police chase

What we know:

Officials said it was just after 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 3, when police responded to the Kohl's department store on Appleton Avenue for a retail theft. 

When officers arrived, the suspect vehicle was located leaving the store's parking lot – and a police chase was initiated. That chase was subsequently terminated.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Recognize him?

What you can do:

If you recognize the man pictured above, you are urged to call the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers or you can use the P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Menomonee Falls Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyMenomonee FallsNews