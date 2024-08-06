Menomonee Falls retail theft; police seek 3 female suspects
article
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is requesting assistance identifying three female suspects wanted in a recent retail theft.
Police said it happened around 7:50 p.m. Monday, July 29 at the Target in Menomonee Falls. The trio fled the area in a gray 2010-2013 Honda Crosstour.
It is unknown how much was stolen.
Suspect information
To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers through the website or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.