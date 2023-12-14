Menomonee Falls retail theft; police say man took $980 in merchandise

article

Menomonee Falls police are looking for a man they believe was involved in a CVS Pharmacy retail theft that occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 12.

Officials said the man exited the CVS on Appleton Ave just after 2 p.m. Tuesday with nearly $980 worth of merchandise.

A review of video surveillance revealed the man as a white male and he was wearing a black jacket, tan pants and black shoes.

Via Menomonee Falls Police Department

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700.