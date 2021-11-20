Menomonee Falls retail theft: Over 1K stolen, 2 wanted

article

Police are asking for help identifying and locating two suspects accused of stealing $1,200 of merchandise from a Menomonee Falls Kohl's on Wednesday, Nov. 17. It happened shortly before 2 p.m.

The suspects were seen driving a black Chevrolet Impala with tinted windows.

If you have any information regarding the identity of these suspects please contact Officer Napientek at the Menomonee Falls Police Department regarding case#21-033878.



To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App store or Google Play