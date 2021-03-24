Menomonee Falls police seek woman who stole from Best Buy

article

The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating a retail theft that occurred Sunday, March 21 at Best Buy. It happened around 2:30 p.m.

According to police, an unknown female approximately 5’8" tall, weighing between 220-250 pounds stole a Samsung Galaxy A11 cell phone.

If you have any information regarding the identity of this suspect please contact Officer Napientek.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App store or Google Play.