Menomonee Falls police seek woman who stole from Best Buy

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating a retail theft that occurred Sunday, March 21 at Best Buy. It happened around 2:30 p.m. 

According to police, an unknown female approximately 5’8" tall, weighing between 220-250 pounds stole a Samsung Galaxy A11 cell phone.

If you have any information regarding the identity of this suspect please contact Officer Napientek.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App store or Google Play.

