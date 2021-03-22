Expand / Collapse search

Menomonee Falls police seek suspect who stole from Best Buy

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating a retail theft complaint that occurred on Sunday, March 21. Police say an unknown male stole an August WI-FI Smart Lock door lock system from Best Buy. 

The suspect was seen leaving the store and entering into a red Chevrolet Impala with an unknown license plate that was occupied by another unknown suspect.

The suspect has brown hair, is believed to in his late 20’s early 30’s, between 5’10"-6’1" weighing between 200lbs.-220lbs.

If you have any information regarding the identity of this suspect please contact the Menomonee Falls Police Dept. regarding case #21-008467.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App store or Google Play.

