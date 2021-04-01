Expand / Collapse search

Menomonee Falls police seek men who stole laundry detergent from Woodman's

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 39 mins ago
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating a retail theft that occurred March 30 at the Woodman's Food Market. 

Police say two suspects stole $69.45 worth of Tide detergent products. 

The suspects fled in a white 1998-2003 Lexus Rx with no displayed registration. The same suspect vehicle was involved in a retail theft incident at Woodman’s on March 28.

Any information, please contact Officer Riley at Menomonee Falls PD 262-532-8700, reference case 21-009376.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com , or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.

