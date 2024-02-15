Menomonee Falls police chase; speeds reached 111 mph

A 21-year-old Milwaukee man has been charged in connection to a police chase that happened on Saturday, Feb. 10 in Menomonee Falls. Francisco Olmedo Arenas faces one count of attempting to flee or elude an officer.

Francisco Olmedo Arenas

According to the criminal complaint, an officer was traveling northbound on Appleton Avenue in the area of Homestead Drive around 4:35 p.m. when he spotted a black Kia Sorento traveling "significantly faster than the vehicles around it," according to the complaint.

The driver of the Kia Sorento, later identified as Francisco Olmedo Arenas, was traveling around 60 mph in a posted 30 mph zone. Officials say Olmedo Arenas also utilized the right-hand shoulder to pass several vehicles.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

As the officer followed Olmedo Arenas, he observed him utilize the right turn lane for Woosencraft Drive to pass several vehicles at the intersection – and then continue southbound on Appleton Avenue.

Dash camera video

The officer initiated his squad's emergency lights in an attempt to conduct a traffic stop. That's when Olmedo Arenas allegedly accelerated. The pursuit continued eastbound on Good Hope Road towards Appleton Avenue at speeds of approximately 80 mph. At the intersection of Appleton Avenue, Olmedo Arenas ran a red light, narrowly missing several vehicles, according to the complaint.

The pursuit continued southbound on Appleton Avenue, with speeds exceeding 100 mph as Olmedo Arenas headed towards 1-41, according to the complaint. After he entered the on-ramp for southbound I-41, he came to a stop on the right-hand shoulder and was taken into custody.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The police chase lasted 2.5 miles and reached speeds of 111 mph.

During an interview with authorities, Olmedo Arenas admitted to violating red traffic lights. He claimed he did so because he felt he would have caused a crash if he slowed down. He stated that he eventually came to a stop because he knew he was in trouble and did not want to cause an accident, according to the complaint.

Olmedo Arenas made his initial appearance in court on Feb. 12. Cash bond was set at $3,500.