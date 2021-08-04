Expand / Collapse search

Suspect stole wallet, made Walmart purchases with cards: police

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Menomonee Falls theft suspect

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating a theft from a motor vehicle that happened on Monday, Aug. 8.

Police said a suspect stole a wallet from a vehicle at Planet Fitness on Appleton Avenue between 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. The suspect was then seen at a Walmart on Silver Spring in Milwaukee using credit and debit cards from the stolen wallet to buy gift cards. The suspect was seen leaving the Walmart in a maroon minivan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700.

