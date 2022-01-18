Menomonee Falls Planet Fitness credit card theft, male sought
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are looking for a male in connection with a credit card theft at Planet Fitness.
According to police, around 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 14, the individual stole credit cards from a locker at the gym on Appleton Avenue and then used the credit cards at retailers in the area.
He was driving a white, four-door sedan, believed to be a Toyota Corolla.
Anyone with information is asked to please contact police.
