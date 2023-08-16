Menomonee Falls Pizza Hut 'trashed,' fired employee charged

A Menomonee Falls Pizza Hut was forced to close after someone broke in and vandalized it. Prosecutors say a manager who was fired the day before was responsible for the damage.

Michael Edwards, 33, appeared in court Wednesday, Aug. 16.

"The criminal complaint does paint a somewhat clearer picture," said Daniel Rieck, court commissioner. "You were cooperative with police, perhaps, to your own detriment, but nonetheless, you were cooperative."

Edwards is charged with burglary in a case that began Aug. 4 in Menomonee Falls.

"The defendant gave a full confession in this case," said Jack Pitzo, prosecutor.

An employee came in to open up for the day and found the restaurant was trashed. Monitors from the cash registers were completely missing, and condiments were thrown about. Police found a footprint and learned that a former manager had been fired the previous day.

Court documents say a Pizza Hut employee told police Edwards' inventory reports were inaccurate and that he didn't take the firing well.

Police found a door was unlocked and monitors were in a dumpster.

A week later, filings say police spoke with Edwards, and he initially denied being there. Police noted his shoes matched footprints found at the scene.

Documents say Edwards eventually admitted to going back that night, parking in a nearby parking lot.

"There was a significant amount of damage," said Rieck.

Prosecutors say he ransacked the business to make sure the restaurant couldn't operate.

"I understand this is a burglary, and I understand that there’s considered to be possible significant financial loss," said Eryn Menden, Edwards' attorney.

Officials at Pizza Hut told police it was $30,000 in damage and the closure would mean a loss of more than $12,000 a week and employees' lost wages.

Messages left for Edwards' attorney and Pizza Hut weren't returned Wednesday.

A court commissioner set Edwards' bond at $5,000.