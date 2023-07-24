Menomonee Falls Pick 'n Save theft; man sought

article

The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating a retail theft that occurred July 18 at the Pick n’ Save on Appleton Avenue. It happened around 8:30 a.m.

Police say a man wearing a white t-shirt and khaki shorts left the store with Monster energy drinks by walking through a closed check-out aisle. The man was traveling in silver Buick Sedan with Wisconsin license, APX-6863.



Any information or similar incidents with this vehicle and/or suspect please contact Officer Compton, 262-532-8700 reference MFPD case number 23-018164.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.