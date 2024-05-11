Pick 'n save theft, Menomonee Falls police seek suspect

article

The Menomonee Falls Police Department is looking for a man suspected of stealing more than $800 worth of merchandise from Pick 'n Save on Friday night, May 10.

It happened at the store on Appleton Avenue northwest of Lilly Road. Police said the suspect went into the store just after 7 p.m. and left with a full cart without paying.

The suspect and a child then loaded the merchandise into a box truck and fled the scene, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 262-532-8700 or email Officer Naker or Sgt. Bellows. To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers through the website or the P3 app.