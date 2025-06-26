Menomonee Falls Pet World retail theft; police seek public's help

article

The Brief Police said a man took $290.14 worth of dog food and products from Pet World in Menomonee Falls. It happened around 5:25 p.m. on Thursday, June 26. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 262-532-8700.



The Menomonee Falls Police Department is looking for a man wanted in connection with a Pet World retail theft.

What we know:

It happened around 5:25 p.m. on Thursday, June 26. The man took $290.14 worth of dog food and products from Pet World.

Police said the suspect is described as a male, Black, with dark facial hair, wearing a black baseball hat and a black and orange shirt with a Nike logo.

The suspect left in a white Chevy SUV with tinted windows and an Amato logo plate.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700.