Menomonee Falls Pet World retail theft; police seek public's help
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is looking for a man wanted in connection with a Pet World retail theft.
What we know:
It happened around 5:25 p.m. on Thursday, June 26. The man took $290.14 worth of dog food and products from Pet World.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
Police said the suspect is described as a male, Black, with dark facial hair, wearing a black baseball hat and a black and orange shirt with a Nike logo.
The suspect left in a white Chevy SUV with tinted windows and an Amato logo plate.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700.
The Source: The Menomonee Falls Police Department