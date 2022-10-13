Menomonee Falls North Middle School threat 'not credible'

article

Menomonee Falls police determined a threat to North Middle School to be "not credible" and "escalated by rumors," according to a statement sent to families from the principal Thursday, Oct. 13.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The statement from Principal Kovars reads as follows:

This afternoon, I shared a message with North Middle School families regarding a potential threat that was brought to my attention. The concern was born out of a classroom interaction between two students. The Menomonee Falls Police have completed their investigation and have determined the threat is not credible and was escalated by rumors. The rumors made investigating the threat in a timely manner challenging, and we’d like to thank the Menomonee Falls Police Department for working through the evening hours to ensure our students are safe at school.

We take rumors and threats seriously. Please know that if you hear a rumor or threat of violence, please contact an adult in the school, and it will be investigated fully. If we find students who spread rumors, false threats, or fear to others, those students will face consequences according to the NMS Code of Conduct.

As a parent myself, I understand your need to know that our children are safe at school. We strive to communicate critical information with you quickly. However, it is essential that the information we share with you will not jeopardize an ongoing police investigation and is accurate so that you are fully informed.

Please be assured that North Middle School has procedures and policies in place, a well-trained and compassionate staff who work diligently to provide your children with a safe place to learn.

Ms. Kovars

Principal

North Middle School