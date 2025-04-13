Menomonee Falls missing endangered man; police seek public's help

article

Police are looking for a man considered missing and endangered in Menomonee Falls.

What we know:

The Menomonee Falls Police Department said 21-year-old Darren Plaza was last seen on Sunday, April 13, around 12:50 p.m. He was last seen at Appleton Ave at the Milwaukee County Line. Police said he walked away from his group home.

Plaza is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, and weighing around 220 pounds. He has short blonde hair and gray eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and black and white Jordan sneakers.

Police said he has a history of being "verbally aggressive" with law enforcement.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Menomonee Falls police at 262-532-8700.