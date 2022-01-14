Menomonee Falls students create commercial about local businesses

Seventh graders at North Middle School in Menomonee Falls were given 30 seconds to create a commercial about a local business. This is part of the school's media creations class – giving students an opportunity to learn the foundations of digital media.

In an auditorium full of fellow students, teachers, and parents, students in North Middle School's media creations class presented their final project – a 30-second commercial promoting a local business.

"It was just really fun to get with people and the businesses and explore all the businesses," said Jaxson Prochazka, 7th grader.

Jaxson Prochazka and his group created a commercial about a local flower shop.

"It took maybe a month and a half to record, and we had to put in a lot of time and effort into editing," said Prochazka.

Other commercials featured local businesses that sell homemade products, vintage video games, and a restaurant. The project also required the students to create a website for the business.

"It's always a little nerve-wracking for me because I set this up two months in advance so whatever we get is whatever we get. But overall, they did a phenomenal job," said Mike Tamas, media creations teacher, North Middle School.

The media creations class gives students an introduction to digital media – learning how to shoot, edit and collaborate on ideas.

"We don't have quizzes or tests, it's all about people skills, presentation skills, and actually being creative," said Tamas.

Plus, a chance to be part of their work.

"When we look back and say ‘Wow, we did that,’ I think a lot of times their reaction is with pride. As a teacher, the one thing we always want is we want our kids to have pride in their work," said Tamas.

There are additional digital media courses offered at the high school level if students want to continue fine-tuning their digital media skills and discover career opportunities in the field.