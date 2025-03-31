Menomonee Falls memory care facility attack; woman pleads not guilty

The Brief A woman accused of conspiring to attack a co-worker in Menomonee Falls pleaded not guilty on Monday. The attack at The Auberge at Oak Village happened back in February. The attack was captured by a surveillance camera at the retirement facility.



The woman attacked at her place of work last month is sharing new details of the incident that led to felony charges.

Felony charges

What we know:

The victim spoke in Waukesha County Court on Monday, March 31, via Zoom about her relationship with defendant Tyana Stanton. Prosecutors say Stanton called her cousin, Jermaine McLemore, and offered him money to beat up her coworker back in February.

Jermaine McLemore, Tyana Stanton

Police say Stanton was demoted at The Auberge at Oak Village, a Menomonee Falls memory care center, the day before.

They face the following criminal counts:

Bodily harm to a worker in a health care facility (McLemore)

Obstructing an officer (McLemore)

Conspiracy to commit bodily harm to a worker in a health care facility (Stanton)

Stanton entered a not guilty plea on Monday, March 31. She is out of custody on a $25,000 signature bond.

McLemore entered a not guilty plea earlier this month.

Prosecutors say Stanton initially denied that McLemore was her cousin. Investigators say the two called each other 15 times the morning of the attack.

The woman was knocked to the ground after a punch to her head. Police arrested McLemore across the street. Investigators say he was trying to get into Stanton's vehicle.

Victim speaks out

What they're saying:

"We got along fantastic. I supported her. I hugged her. I wiped her tears," the woman said. "At no point did I ask for her to be demoted. That was not my choice and not my doing."

Captured on camera

Dig deeper:

FOX6 News obtained a search warrant that showed a witness told police they heard Stanton talking about the victim before the attack: "b**** tryna get me fired." Other coworkers said Stanton was talking to someone through earpods "the entire morning."

According to a criminal complaint, police were dispatched on the evening of Feb. 26 to The Auberge at Oak Village to investigate a report of an employee being assaulted by a stranger.

The complaint says the "suspect was described as a black male wearing a black jacket and a mask over his face, reported to be between 5'9" and 6', medium build." Waukesha County dispatchers alerted police that the suspect had been followed to North Hills Health Center and was spotted going into a bathroom.

Officers spoke with the employee who was attacked. This person "was extremely hysterical over the incident and complained of head and neck pain. Additionally, (the officer) observed a small amount of blood on her hands," the complaint says. The victim told the officer she did not know her attacker and was struck numerous times.

Investigators reviewed video footage from Auberge. They used that video to get a more accurate description of the attacker. The video also showed the attacker walk into the common area at the facility and strike the victim "from behind on the right side of her head with his right fist, knocking her to the ground," the complaint says. The video also showed the attacker standing over the victim and continuing to strike her in the face and upper torso. A minute later, the attacker left the facility.

A witness spoke with police and "believed the incident could be part of an employee retaliating due to being upset. (The witness) explained that Stanton was recently demoted from a position due to information that was provided by (the victim)," the complaint says. When asked about this, the victim told police that Stanton was demoted on February 25 and that Stanton blamed the victim for her demotion.

In court

What's next:

Both are due back in court on April 23.