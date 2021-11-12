Menomonee Falls man missing, autistic: police
article
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department has asked for the public's help in the search for 22-year-old Jacob Nowak. Nowak, who likes to be called "J", is autistic.
Nowak was last seen near a Dairy Queen on Appleton Avenue south of Main Street around 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 12.
Police do not know what Nowak was wearing but said he should have a gray drawstring backpack with him. He has a cellphone but has it has been turned off.
Anyone with information or who located Nowak is asked to call Menomonee Falls police at 262-532-8700.
Advertisement
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News