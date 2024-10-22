Menomonee Falls mail, identity theft; police seek suspects

article

The Brief The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating a theft of mail and subsequent identity theft. Police said on Thursday, Sept. 26, two suspects driving a gray or light blue SUV, possibly a Nissan, stole nine checks from a business mailbox in the area of Silver Spring Dr. and Williams Place. The following day, two suspects attempted to cash two of these stolen checks at a bank in Brookfield.



Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the MFPD at 262-532-8700.