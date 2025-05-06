Kwik Trip theft, Menomonee Falls police seek suspects
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are trying to find two suspects involved in a Kwik Trip theft that happened on April 5.
What we know:
Police said the suspects took merchandise from the location on Silver Spring Drive, just west of Lilly Road, without attempting to pay. The suspects then left in a black 2018 Chevrolet Suburban with Wisconsin license plates: UW4433.
What we don't know:
Police did not say what the suspects took or what the value of the item(s) was.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700 or email Officer Comerford.
The Source: Information in this report is from the Menomonee Falls Police Department.