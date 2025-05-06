Expand / Collapse search

Kwik Trip theft, Menomonee Falls police seek suspects

Published  May 6, 2025 7:10pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
Suspects in Kwik Trip theft (Courtesy: MFPD)

The Brief

    • Police are trying to find two suspects involved in a Kwik Trip theft.
    • It happened on Silver Spring Drive in Menomonee Falls on April 5.
    • Anyone with information is asked to call MFPD at 262-532-8700.

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are trying to find two suspects involved in a Kwik Trip theft that happened on April 5.

What we know:

Police said the suspects took merchandise from the location on Silver Spring Drive, just west of Lilly Road, without attempting to pay. The suspects then left in a black 2018 Chevrolet Suburban with Wisconsin license plates: UW4433. 

What we don't know:

Police did not say what the suspects took or what the value of the item(s) was.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700 or email Officer Comerford.

The Source: Information in this report is from the Menomonee Falls Police Department.

