Kwik Trip theft, Menomonee Falls police seek suspects

Menomonee Falls police are trying to find two suspects involved in a Kwik Trip theft that happened on April 5.

What we know:

Police said the suspects took merchandise from the location on Silver Spring Drive, just west of Lilly Road, without attempting to pay. The suspects then left in a black 2018 Chevrolet Suburban with Wisconsin license plates: UW4433.

What we don't know:

Police did not say what the suspects took or what the value of the item(s) was.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700 or email Officer Comerford.