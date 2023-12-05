Menomonee Falls Kwik Trip theft; several boxes of candy stolen
article
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect they say stole several boxes of candy bars from Kwik Trip.
Officials say the crime happened around 6 p.m. on Nov. 22.
If anyone has any information about the identity of this subject, please contact Officer Hans Naker of the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700 regarding Case #23-029350.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com , or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.