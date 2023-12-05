Menomonee Falls Kwik Trip theft; several boxes of candy stolen

article

Menomonee Falls police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect they say stole several boxes of candy bars from Kwik Trip.

Officials say the crime happened around 6 p.m. on Nov. 22.

If anyone has any information about the identity of this subject, please contact Officer Hans Naker of the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700 regarding Case #23-029350.