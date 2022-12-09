Kohl's TV theft, Menomonee Falls police seek suspects

article

The Menomonee Falls Police Department is looking for two suspects who allegedly stole a pair of televisions from Kohl's on Dec. 5.

Police said two men arrived at the store around 5:45 p.m. in a gray Chevrolet Equinox. They each left the store with a 50-inch VIZIO flat screen TV and left – making no attempt to pay.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 262-532-8700 or send an email. To remain anonymous, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-441-5505, through the website, or through the P3 app.