Menomonee Falls Kohl's theft, woman sought

Menomonee Falls police are looking for a woman who stole from Kohl's on Appleton Avenue.

The theft happened on the afternoon of Wednesday, Nov. 2.

Police said the woman stole $4,000 worth of merchandise.

She was wearing a dark jacket with three white stripes on the sleeves and a white vest, along with a dark blue headband, gray pants and white shoes.

She has long, dark hair.

She was last seen in a Hyundai Azera with a cardboard "K City Motors" dealer placard.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Menomonee Falls police at 262-532-8700.