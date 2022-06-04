Menomonee Falls Kohl's thefts; 4 suspects wanted, police say

article

The Menomonee Falls Police Department has requested the public's help identifying the suspects involved in two separate retail thefts.

Both thefts, police said, happened at the Kohl's on Appleton Avenue in May. Four suspects, all described as female, are wanted.

May 19 theft

Police say a female suspect stole more than $400 worth of merchandise and fleeing in a 2011 Jaguar sedan with Wisconsin license plates AJG-7192. The theft happened around 3:20 p.m.

Suspect, vehicle in May 19 Kohl's theft (Courtesy: MFPD)

May 22 theft

Days layer, police say three female suspects went to the same Kohl's and stole an unspecified amount of merchandise without attempting to pay. They fled in a tan Toyota Camry with no visible license plates.

Suspects, vehicle in May 22 Kohl's theft (Courtesy: MFPD)

Have a tip?

Anyone with information related to either case is asked to call police at 262-532-8700.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website or through the P3 app.