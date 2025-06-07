Menomonee Falls Kohl's theft, police seek suspect

article

Menomonee Falls police requested the public's help to find a suspect who they say stole various items from Kohl's on Monday, June 2.

What they're saying:

It happened at the store on Appleton Avenue just south of County Line Road. Police said the suspect went into the store and stole items around 3 p.m. that day. She left in a gray Ford F-150 pickup truck with Wisconsin license plates: AMT-3007. Those plates did not match the vehicle.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700 or email Sgt. Compton. To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-441-5505, through the website, or through the P3 app.

