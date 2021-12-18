Expand / Collapse search

Menomonee Falls Kohl's theft suspect sought: police

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Menomonee Falls Kohl's theft suspect

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department has asked for the public's help identifying a suspected wanted for allegedly stealing more than $1,600 in merchandise from Kohl's on Wednesday, Dec. 15.

According to police, the suspect left the store around 6 p.m. with $1,623 worth of merchandise and made no attempt to pay. They left in a red Mini Cooper with unknown registration.

Anyone with information is asked to call MFPD at 262-532-8700. To remain anonymous, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website or through the P3 app.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Mom accused in son's death; sippy cups tested positive for fentanyl
article

Mom accused in son's death; sippy cups tested positive for fentanyl

A Milwaukee mother is accused in the death of her 15-month-old child on the city's north side in July.

Whitefish Bay police chases, Milwaukee teens charged
article

Whitefish Bay police chases, Milwaukee teens charged

Two Milwaukee teenagers have been charged in connection to a pair of Whitefish Bay police chases. A third teen was arrested.

Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Keyo Sellers

The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force is hoping you can help locate Keyo Sellers – one of Wisconsin's Most Wanted.