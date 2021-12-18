Menomonee Falls Kohl's theft suspect sought: police

article

The Menomonee Falls Police Department has asked for the public's help identifying a suspected wanted for allegedly stealing more than $1,600 in merchandise from Kohl's on Wednesday, Dec. 15.

According to police, the suspect left the store around 6 p.m. with $1,623 worth of merchandise and made no attempt to pay. They left in a red Mini Cooper with unknown registration.

Anyone with information is asked to call MFPD at 262-532-8700. To remain anonymous, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website or through the P3 app.

