Menomonee Falls Kohl's theft, $400+ worth of merchandise stolen

The Menomonee Falls Police Department has asked the public for help identifying a theft suspect. The crime happened Tuesday, Feb. 15 at the Kohl's store on Appleton Avenue.

According to police, a male suspect entered Kohl's and concealed $427.00 worth of fragrances. The suspect left the store without payment and entered the passenger side of a green Kia Soul.

Anyone who is able to recognize the suspect, please contact Officer Carlson reference case # 22-004736.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com , or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.